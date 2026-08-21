Ho Chi Minh City press urged to make its mark, enhance competitiveness

On August 20, the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies held a working session with the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio and Television Agency on Party building and key orientations and tasks for the final months of 2026.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies, Le Quoc Phong, chairs the session. (Photo: SGGP)

The session was chaired by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies, Le Quoc Phong.

Also attending were Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; Secretary of the Party Committee and General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio and Television Agency, Le Van Minh; Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Inspection Commission of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies, Le Thi Hong Nga.

According to a report by the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio and Television Agency, its Party organization comprises three subordinate Party organizations and five affiliated Party cells, with 871 Party members. During the transitional period, the Party Committee, leadership and heads of its units, together with its officials, employees and workers, have proactively coordinated efforts to maintain uninterrupted operations.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the session, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies, Le Quoc Phong, issued directions on a number of key issues concerning Party building and the professional tasks of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio and Television Agency.

He asked the press agency to inherit and build on the content values and achievements of newspapers and magazines that have been dissolved; urgently develop a plan for managing journalistic content, archives, and data; and fully receive and strictly manage these resources while establishing appropriate access rights to facilitate professional operations and the development of the press economy.

Delegates attend the session. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Le Quoc Phong noted that following the restructuring, the scale, stature, capacity, and operating conditions of the media outlets under the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio and Television Agency have been enhanced. He urged the media outlets to continue leveraging their strengths, further improving content quality, clearly defining their roles, and identifying appropriate goals and development orientations in order to establish distinctive identities, enhance competitiveness, and affirm their positions within the national press system.

Delegates attend the session. (Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to accompany and facilitate the development of its news organizations and will implement an assignment-based mechanism for political and communications tasks. At the same time, each unit must proactively innovate its content and presentation formats, diversify its products, and create high-quality journalistic products. They should also effectively organize post-publication programs, contributing to building social consensus and supporting the city’s development process.

In response to the guidance, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press, Radio and Television Agency, Le Van Minh, pledged to build a united organization with unity in both will and action and to effectively fulfill its political and professional tasks.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh