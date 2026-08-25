Ho Chi Minh City strengthens cooperation among young leaders of three countries

On August 24, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, chaired a working session with young leaders from the ruling parties of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of the framework of the fourth training program for young leaders of the three parties.

The delegation included Khut Chandara, Member of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee, Deputy Secretary General of the Commission for Mass Mobilization, Standing Member of the CPP's Central Youth Committee and Member of the National Assembly; Bounthavy Sorsoukanh, Alternate Member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Phongsaly Provincial Party Committee; Nguyen Minh Triet, Alternate Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Standing Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee; and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and Vice Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, provides an overview of the city’s socio-economic performance in the first seven months of 2026.

In her welcoming remarks, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, highlighted the practical significance of the program, which gathered 50 outstanding young leaders from central and local agencies across the three nations. She noted that the initiative provides a platform not only to study Vietnam’s development policies and experiences, but also to foster mutual understanding and forge close ties among future leaders.

She affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always attaches importance to and prioritizes consolidating friendly-neighborly relations, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. The city stands ready to share with localities in Laos and Cambodia its experience in socio-economic development, sustainable growth, and the training, development and capacity building of officials.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, then moderated the exchange and discussion session. Leaders of several departments and agencies of Ho Chi Minh City answered questions from the Lao and Cambodian delegations regarding the city’s development goals, with a focus on green development, digital transformation, urban governance, human resource training, Party development, political theory education, and the operation of the two-tier local administration.

Delegates attend the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Lao and Cambodian delegations, Mr. Bounthavy Sorsoukanh expressed sincere thanks for the thoughtful and warm welcome extended by the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City. He also thanked Associate Professor and PhD Nguyen Manh Hung and his delegation for facilitating field visits to southern provinces and the working program in Ho Chi Minh City, which has great potential and advantages to serve as a leading growth engine of Vietnam.

He expressed his belief that through this visit and working program, the younger generations of the three countries would gain a deeper understanding of the importance of and their responsibility to contribute to the shared development of the three countries.

Concluding the meeting, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet expressed hope that connections forged through the program would endure, positioning young officials as bridges of solidarity and cooperation between the three parties and nations. She reaffirmed Ho Chi Minh City’s commitment to serving as a hub for joint training, human resource development, and shared initiatives.

During the session, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, provided an overview of the city’s socio-economic performance in the first seven months of 2026.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh