Ho Chi Minh City marks 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties

Ho Chi Minh City hosted a ceremony on August 21 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand, highlighting growing political trust and expanding cooperation between the two Southeast Asian partners.

Leaders and delegates from both sides pose for a group photo at the ceremony.

The event, held at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House, brought together senior city officials, former leaders, Thai diplomats, representatives of the Thai government, foreign consulates, business communities, and people from both countries.

Vietnamese attendees included Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. The Thai delegation was led by Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Chairman of the Advisory Board to Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya and Thai Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wiraka Moodhitaporn also attended.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh speaks at the ceremony.

Participants observed a minute of silence in memory of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the eldest daughter of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh said bilateral ties had been steadily strengthened over the past five decades and elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

High-level visits between the two countries in 2026 have further demonstrated political trust, strategic convergence, and a shared commitment to development, he said, creating fresh momentum for deeper and more substantive cooperation.

A cultural performance by Thai artists at the ceremony

Vietnam and Thailand are advancing the "Three Connections" strategy, focusing on supply chains, local economies, and sustainable development, with the two sides aiming to raise bilateral trade to US$25 billion at an early date.

Thailand is already a major investor in Ho Chi Minh City. As of June 2026, Thai investors had 373 projects in the city with combined registered capital of about US$7.1 billion, ranking ninth among investors from 152 countries and territories.

Beyond trade and investment, cooperation is expanding into culture, education, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, the green and circular economies, and clean energy.

Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara speaks at the ceremony.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City would continue contributing to stronger Vietnam-Thailand ties, particularly by enhancing connections with Bangkok and other Thai localities.

Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said the two countries should build on their existing foundation by expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology and innovation, creating more opportunities for businesses, communities and younger generations.

He said the "Three Connections" strategy would help further integrate the two economies and bring their peoples closer together.

A cultural performance presented by Vietnamese artists at the ceremony

As close ASEAN partners, Vietnam and Thailand should continue working together to help build a stronger, more cohesive, resilient and prosperous regional community, Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said, expressing confidence that bilateral ties and people-to-people bonds would continue to deepen and develop sustainably in the years ahead.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan