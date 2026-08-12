Ho Chi Minh City

11 outstanding individuals nominated for 26th Ton Duc Thang Award

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor has submitted a list of 11 outstanding individuals to the municipal People's Committee for recognition and awards as winners of the 26th Ton Duc Thang Award in 2026.

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A worker receives the 25th Ton Duc Thang Award in 2025. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

According to the selection council, the nominees have outstanding achievements in creative labor and have developed numerous initiatives and improvements that have generated benefits for their companies and can be applied and replicated in practice.

They are also highly committed to learning and actively train and pass on their expertise to younger generations. In particular, they have made significant contributions to the “Good Work, Higher Productivity, Better Income” emulation movement for the 2026-2031 period launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor.

This year, the organizers received 36 applications across six fields and eight occupational groups, including mechanical engineering and machinery manufacturing; industrial electricity, electronics and refrigeration; information technology; chemistry; environmental services; education; healthcare; and other occupations.

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The selection council for the 26th Ton Duc Thang Award meets to review applications. Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong

The preliminary selection council shortlisted 14 outstanding candidates for the final round. Based on key selection criteria, the final-round council selected 11 individuals for submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for recognition and awards.

The Ton Duc Thang Award is a city-level award honoring workers and engineers who have developed outstanding initiatives and improvements that bring significant benefits to their organizations and businesses.

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Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Chairman Bui Thanh Nhan speaks at a working session to select winners of the 2026 Ton Duc Thang Award. Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong

The award is jointly organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) and the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor. Over the past 25 years, more than 260 outstanding workers and engineers in Ho Chi Minh City have received the prestigious award.

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Ho Chi Minh City electricity workers and engineers at work.

The 2026 Ton Duc Thang Award ceremony is expected to take place on August 20, on the occasion of the 138th anniversary of President Ton Duc Thang’s birth.

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By Thai Phuong — Translated by Huyen Huong

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