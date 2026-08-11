Ho Chi Minh City delegation supports disadvantaged families, students in Hue

Delegates attend the program.

The event was organized in coordination with the Hue City Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization.

The event was attended by Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of its Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Mr. Le Van Minh, Permanent Deputy Head of the commission; Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the commission; and Ms. Pham Thi Hong Ha, Permanent Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs.

Also attending were Mr. Tran Trong Dung, Vice Chairman in charge of the Southern region of the Vietnam Journalists Association, and Mr. Pham Quy Trong, Deputy Director of the Department of Local Affairs III under the Party Central Committee's Information and Education Committee.

Representing the Hue City Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization were Mr. Hoang Khanh Hung, Head of the commission; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Permanent Deputy Head; Mr. Ho Xuan Trang, Deputy Head; and Mr. Phan Thanh Hai, Director of Hue Press, Radio and Television.

Mr. Hoang Khanh Hung, Head of the Hue City Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, speaks at the event.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Hoang Khanh Hung briefed participants on the city's recent socioeconomic development. He expressed appreciation for the support extended by Ho Chi Minh City to Central Vietnam.

He said Ho Chi Minh City authorities and residents had consistently shown their solidarity with Hue, particularly through timely assistance to strengthen social welfare.

Mr. Hoang Khanh Hung also thanked Ho Chi Minh City news organizations for their continued support of Hue's development. He noted that local offices of major Ho Chi Minh City press agencies have maintained active coverage of the city, with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper regularly reporting on the local Party organization, authorities and residents, helping bring information about Hue's development efforts to the public.

Delegates take part in the Journey of Gratitude – Back to the Land of Fire program.

He called on the city's media and publishing organizations to continue supporting Hue and promoting its image and development achievements in the years ahead.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc said the annual homecoming program was an initiative bringing together communications and mass-mobilization agencies with the media and publishing sector to carry out practical, community-focused activities in localities across the country.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc speaks at the event.

The trip also offered an opportunity for officials from different agencies to strengthen ties and improve coordination in carrying out their respective responsibilities, he said. This year's itinerary covers Hue and Quang Tri, two localities rich in historical sites associated with Vietnam's struggle to build, defend and reunify the country.

Mr. Pham Quy Trong and Mr. Le Van Minh present gifts to disadvantaged families.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc presents gifts to families facing hardship.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc also highlighted the longstanding bonds among Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City, saying the relationship among the three cities would continue to deepen. He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City would remain ready to support other localities, particularly during difficult periods and natural disasters, through practical and meaningful initiatives.

He wished Hue continued prosperity and reaffirmed Ho Chi Minh City's commitment to accompanying the city in its development.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong presents warm jackets and gifts to local residents.

Mr. Ngo Quang Truong, Senior Managing Editor of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, presents gifts and warm jackets to disadvantaged families.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper donates 200 warm jackets to people facing hardship in Hue.

Delegates present two book collections at the event.

Delegates pose for a group photo.

As part of the program, the delegation presented 60 gift packages to families of people who made sacrifices for the country and households facing hardship, along with 40 scholarships for disadvantaged high-achieving students and 200 warm jackets. The delegation also donated two libraries containing more than 400 books from the Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House. One collection, dedicated to the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, comprises more than 200 books featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh, studies of his life, career, and ideology, and publications on old Saigon and modern-day Ho Chi Minh City. The second collection contains more than 200 children's books, including comics and age-appropriate titles for primary and secondary school students, providing young readers with additional educational and recreational resources.

By Thu Huong, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan