Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court takes lead in digital transformation

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court held a ceremony on August 10 to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the city’s two-tier People’s Court system (August 10, 1976–2026).

Additionally, the ceremony highlighted achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court over five decades and its leading role in judicial reform and digital transformation.

Delegates attend the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Ho Chi Minh City’s two-tier People’s Court system on August 10. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

The ceremony was attended by Le Minh Tri, Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs; Tran Luu Quang, Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the city’s National Assembly delegation; and Nguyen Van Quang, Party Central Committee Secretary and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court.

Leaders of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, the Supreme People’s Court and Ho Chi Minh City attend the ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Also attending the ceremony were Le Quoc Phong, Party Central Committee member, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the city’s Party agencies; Nguyen Hai Tram, Party Central Committee member and Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court; Lieutenant General Duong Van Thang, Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court and Chief Justice of the Central Military Court; and Nguyen Bien Thuy, Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court.

At the ceremony, Chief Justice of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court Pham Quoc Hung reviewed the 50-year journey of building and developing the city’s two-tier People’s Court system.

Chief Justice of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court Pham Quoc Hung speaks at the ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

He said that despite significant difficulties in personnel and facilities during its early years, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court promptly handled numerous cases involving violations of national security, speculation and smuggling.

As the country entered a socialist-oriented market economy, the court continued to strictly adjudicate major cases, including the Nguyen Van Muoi Hai, Tamexco, Tran Dam–Tan Truong Sanh and Tang Minh Phung cases.

The court system also expanded its jurisdiction to business and commercial disputes, labor, administrative cases and corporate bankruptcy, while taking the lead in strengthening specialized courts.

Delegates review the 50-year development journey of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

During the period of judicial reform and modernization, the two-tier Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court system further cemented its leading position by launching the first official website in the People’s Court system. This period, it also conducted several major trials, notably those involving Truong Van Cam, Huynh Thi Huyen Nhu and Vu Quoc Hao.

Over the past decade, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court has successfully tried numerous major corruption and economic cases monitored and directed by the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena.

Digital transformation has also been accelerated comprehensively through the digitization of case files, online hearings and electronic service of court documents via VNeID.

As the country enters a new development phase and works to build and perfect a socialist rule-of-law state under Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW, further judicial reform and digital transformation are placing increasingly demanding but important responsibilities on judicial agencies, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s economic powerhouse.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Van Quang praised the achievements of generations of officials, judges, people’s assessors and employees of the city’s two-tier court system.

From its early days with limited facilities and human resources, the system has grown into the country’s busiest judicial unit, handling nearly one-quarter of the total cases processed by the entire court system.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court urged the city’s two-tier court system to continue improving the quality of adjudication and not use its heavy workload as an excuse for shortcomings or mistakes.

The city’s court sector was also urged to remain at the forefront of digital transformation, applying artificial intelligence and big data to build e-courts and digital courts. It should also operate the new organizational model effectively, strengthen the role of regional people’s courts, and develop a competent and capable workforce capable of meeting the requirements of judicial reform in the new period.

Delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

At the ceremony, Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, presented the city’s Traditional Flag to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court in recognition of its achievements in the nation’s construction and development. Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay (first from right) presents the Traditional Flag to leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

By staff writers — Translated by Huyen Huong