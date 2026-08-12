Ho Chi Minh City

Business connectivity regarded as pillar of Ho Chi Minh City–Germany cooperation

SGGP

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Nguyen Cong Vinh, hosted a delegation led by President of the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW), Andreas Jahn, during their working visit to the southern economic hub.

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At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Highlighting Germany as a long-standing European partner, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Cong Vinh, noted that bilateral trade between Ho Chi Minh City and Germany reached US$1.6 billion in 2025. Germany currently maintains 312 investment projects in the city, with a total registered capital of nearly US$742 million. This ranks Germany 21st among 152 foreign investors in the city and 5th among European nations.

The city’s vice chairman urged BVMW to act as a bridge helping German firms conduct market research, find partners, and expand investment in the city. He also called on the association to help local companies access German and EU markets, supply chains, and regulatory standards.

Key priority areas for future collaboration include high tech, precision engineering, automation, electronics, digital technology, AI, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clean energy, logistics, and smart infrastructure.

For his part, President of the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW), Andreas Jahn, emphasized that business-to-business networking among SMEs remains a pivotal pillar of two-way relations. BVMW will continue to foster interaction and facilitate opportunities for enterprises from both sides to explore partnerships.

He added that German businesses are keen to identify the city’s investment priorities. Germany stands ready to share expertise and co-develop high-quality human resources tailored for green and digital transitions, further cementing bilateral ties.

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Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Nguyen Cong Vinh, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
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President of the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW), Andreas Jahn, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City–Germany cooperation Ho Chi Minh City Germany German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW)

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