Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City to apply IoT to detect, handle traffic violations

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City will deploy traffic and security cameras, traffic-flow monitoring devices and other IoT equipment to collect and share data with authorities, supporting smart traffic management and the detection and handling of violations.

Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh has signed a document on implementing Prime Minister’s Decision No. 2692/QD-TTg approving a project on applying the Internet of Things (IoT) in smart transportation in the city.

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Ho Chi Minh City applies IoT to ensure traffic order and safety. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Under the plan, the municipal Department of Construction will take the lead in deploying IoT applications in the construction, management, operation and maintenance of transport infrastructure.

The department will coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology to ensure that IoT applications are integrated with the city’s smart urban development architecture for 2026-2030, with a vision to 2045.

The municipal Department of Science and Technology will be responsible for researching, testing, innovating and appraising IoT technologies. It will also implement pilot projects involving IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in urban transportation, while supporting businesses, research institutes and universities in researching, developing and mastering technologies, gradually increasing domestic production of IoT equipment and platforms.

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Ho Chi Minh City installs traffic cameras to count vehicles. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department will take the lead in applying IoT to maintain traffic order and safety, as well as prevent, detect and handle traffic violations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center will connect and share IoT data with the city’s digital platforms and shared databases, while deploying AI and big-data analytics for smart transportation.

Commune-level authorities will coordinate the installation and operation of traffic and security cameras and other IoT equipment.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

IoT Internet of Things smart transportation traffic violations traffic cameras artificial intelligence big data

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