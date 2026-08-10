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Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay tribute to Lao National Assembly President

SGGPO

A delegation of senior Ho Chi Minh City leaders paid final respects to Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane.

On the afternoon of August 10, the high-ranking delegation, led by Politburo member and Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang, visited the Lao Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, located in Saigon Ward, to pay their respects to Saysomphone Phomvihane, President of the Lao National Assembly and observe a minute of silence in his memory.

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Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the delegation observe a minute of silence in memory of Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Writing in the condolence book, Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the Lao National Assembly President, describing him as an outstanding leader of the Lao Party, State and people, and a close friend and comrade of Vietnam.

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Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang writes in the condolence book. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Mr. Tran Luu Quang said that the passing of the Lao National Assembly President was a great loss to the Lao Party, State and people and an irreplaceable loss to his family.

He described the late Lao National Assembly President as an outstanding leader of the Lao Party, State and people, and a close friend and comrade of the Party, State and people of Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City has lost a close comrade who made significant contributions to preserving and advancing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, as well as the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities.

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Ho Chi Minh City high-level delegation led by Politburo member and Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang pays tribute to Lao National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, the city Party chief extended deepest condolences to the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, National Assembly, President, Government, Lao Front for National Construction and the family of the late Lao National Assembly President.

Later that afternoon, delegations from Ho Chi Minh City departments, agencies and organizations also visited the Lao Consulate General to pay tribute to the late Lao National Assembly President.

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By Van Minh - Translated by Huyen Huong

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Saysomphone Phomvihane Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang Vietnam-Laos relations great friendship special solidarity Lao Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City

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