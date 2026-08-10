Ho Chi Minh City officials donate over VND283 mil to national sovereignty fund

Agencies specialized in advising and assisting the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee observed a minute of silence in memory of Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane on the morning of August 10.

On the morning of August 10, specialized agencies advising and assisting the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee observed a minute of silence in memory of Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane and presented funding in support of the Ho Chi Minh City "For Homeland Seas and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund for 2026.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee observe a minute of silence in memory of the late Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by senior officials, including Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Permanent Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, alongside leaders from the Party Committee's specialized advisory agencies.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, together with all cadres, civil servants, and staff members of the advisory agencies, observed a minute of silence in memory of Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane, a close and dedicated friend of the Party, State, National Assembly, and people of Vietnam.

Afterwards, representatives from the specialized agencies officially presented their financial contributions to support the “For Homeland Seas and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland” Fund for 2026.

Officials, civil servants and employees of the advisory and support agencies of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee observe a minute of silence in memory of the late Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Pham Minh Tuan, accepted a symbolic donation check of over VND283 million (approximately US$11,000) contributed by cadres and staff from the municipal Party Committee's advisory agencies for the fund.

Demonstrating solidarity, civic responsibility, and dedication to safeguarding national sovereignty, the entire staff voluntarily donated one day's salary to the initiative. The drive is part of a citywide campaign launched by the Standing Committee of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front, calling on all public servants and government workers to contribute.

Over the years, the leadership and people of Ho Chi Minh City have consistently spearheaded practical programs aimed at supporting frontline forces and border regions.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, members of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, and leaders of the City Party Committee’s advisory and support agencies present funding to the Ho Chi Minh City “For Homeland Seas and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland” Fund for 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

In coordination with the Vietnam People's Navy, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, and various civic groups, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has organized extensive awareness campaigns to strengthen public understanding of territorial integrity, mobilization efforts, and financial support for the fund among residents, businesses, religious institutions, and the overseas Vietnamese community.

Additionally, the city has organized numerous welfare and support programs for soldiers and residents in border areas through key infrastructure projects, including "Fresh Water for Border Regions," "Solar Power Installations," and "Shelters for Border Soldiers and the Poor."

Through the Vietnam Fatherland Front system in Ho Chi Minh City, the “For Homeland Seas and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland” Fund serves a dual purpose. It not only generates critical resources to empower military personnel and local communities along the nation’s borders and islands in safeguarding sacred national sovereignty but also acts as a vital bridge of solidarity connecting the mainland with remote frontier regions.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh