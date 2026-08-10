High school named after General Vo Nguyen Giap in Ho Chi Minh City inaugurated

On the morning of August 10, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training held a ceremony to inaugurate Vo Nguyen Giap High School in Phu My Ward.

Attending the ceremony were Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Party Central Committee member, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Nguyen Manh Cuong, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; Bui Chi Thanh, member of the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Phu My Ward Party Committee and Chairman of the ward People’s Council; Nguyen Tan Phat, member of the municipal Party Committee and Director of the Department of Education and Training; and Vo Dien Bien, son of the late General Vo Nguyen Giap.

Delegates attend the inauguration ceremony of the school named after General Vo Nguyen Giap.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong said that Vo Nguyen Giap High School was one of 53 key projects under the 150-day campaign to complete 1,000 classrooms for the 2026-2027 school year.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate Vo Nguyen Giap High School.

Delegates pose a commemorative photo at the inauguration ceremony.

The project was completed and put into operation on schedule, helping expand the city’s classroom capacity while demonstrating a strong sense of responsibility, determination and effectiveness in carrying out key tasks, he said.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that General Vo Nguyen Giap was an outstanding student of President Ho Chi Minh and an eminent military commander of Vietnam. He was also once a teacher and had always attached special importance to education and training.

The modern school is one of 53 key projects under the 150-day campaign to complete 1,000 classrooms for the 2026-2027 school year.

The city’s leader urged the school’s administrators, teachers and staff to make effective use of the newly built facilities, continuously improve teaching quality, innovate teaching methods, and develop a highly qualified teaching staff with strong professional ethics. The school is expected to gradually strengthen its position within Ho Chi Minh City’s general education system.

For students, the city’s leader encouraged them to value their learning conditions, work hard in their studies and personal development, nurture their dreams, ideals and aspirations to contribute to society, and strive to become outstanding citizens who can help build Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

The school has a total investment of VND182 billion (approximately US$6.9 million) and a construction area of 3,646 square meters. Its facilities include a three-story main building with classrooms, laboratories, computer, biology, chemistry and physics practice rooms, foreign-language classrooms, a library and a multipurpose building. Designed to accommodate approximately 1,350 students in 30 classes, the school will serve students from Phu My Ward and surrounding areas.

By Khanh Chi-Translated by Huyen Huong