VND6 trillion drainage project faces delays over land clearance bottlenecks

To date, the nearly VND6 trillion drainage project is only 40 percent complete, with 19 households yet to hand over their land, posing significant difficulties for construction.

Cai Stream dredging and reinforcement project passing through Tong Bang Bridge in Tan Khanh Ward (Photo: SGGP)

The project, which involves dredging and reinforcing Cai stream over nearly 19 kilometers stretching from Tho Ut Bridge to the Dong Nai River, spans across several wards, including Binh Duong, Tan Hiep, Vinh Tan, and Tan Khanh. Originally approved by provincial authorities, the key infrastructure initiative carries an execution timeline from 2020 to 2027.

In total, the project impacts 964 cases, including 946 households and 18 organizations. Site clearance efforts commenced in November 2021. However, progress across several packages has grounded to a near-standstill. The most critical bottleneck currently lies in Package 6B, a 1.3-kilometer stretch extending from Tong Bang Bridge to the Dong Nai River.

Construction on Package 6B officially broke ground on June 18, 2025, but operations remain severely disrupted as land near both bridge abutments has yet to be handed over. Several residents have refused to relocate, citing concerns over compensation valuations.

According to the primary contractor, Package 6B has a total construction timeline of 540 days, with completion targeted for December 13, 2026. However, progress has reached only 40 percent as 19 households continue to hold out, creating immense operational challenges on site.

Package 6B is only 40 percent complete to date, raising concerns over flooding around Tong Bang Bridge when the rainy season arrives. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Party Committee of Tan Khanh Ward, Tran Thi Diem Trinh, stated that the Cai stream dredging project is a key local priority expected to deliver a breakthrough in infrastructure, revitalize the urban landscape, and improve living conditions upon completion. The ward's Party Committee has instructed local authorities to submit weekly and monthly progress reports while restructuring the compensation and site clearance task force.

She noted that despite aggressive local outreach efforts, consensus remains elusive among certain residents due to ongoing legal and procedural complications. The ward has formally submitted recommendations to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to resolve the issue.

The local authorities recognize this as a critical project and are making every effort to hand over the land to contractors, even working through weekends, the Secretary of the Party Committee of Tan Khanh Ward emphasized.

By Thao Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh