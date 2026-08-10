Ho Chi Minh City calls on residents to donate land for road and alley expansion

Ho Chi Minh City has called for stronger efforts to encourage residents to donate land for new and expanded roads and alleys voluntarily.

The effort aims to improve urban infrastructure, enhance fire safety and promote more orderly urban development.

On August 10, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issued Directive No. 18-CT/TU on continuing to lead and implement a campaign encouraging residents to voluntarily donate land for opening, upgrading and widening roads and alleys across the city.

The Party Committee’s Standing Committee asked the Party committees of wards, communes and special zones to review and assess the existing road and alley network and register annual project lists and targets under the “State and people work together” approach. Projects must be consistent with planning, local conditions and available resources.

Based on their specific circumstances, local authorities are required to proactively develop plans to effectively implement the campaign in conjunction with urban improvement, new-style rural development and civilized urban development.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The city aims to upgrade and widen at least 10 percent of existing roads and alleys, prioritizing alleys less than two meters wide, routes connecting to the transport network and areas at high risk of fire and explosion.

Local authorities are also urged to establish community monitoring teams and apply digital platforms to publicly and transparently disclose accounts receiving socialized contributions, enabling residents to easily monitor and oversee project management and implementation.

City departments and agencies will assist wards, communes and special zones in reviewing and assessing roads and alleys that require upgrading or widening, as well as routes planned for construction. They will also review and allocate funding for projects based on the specific conditions of each locality.

The Party Committee’s Standing Committee called for appropriate support measures for residents who voluntarily donate land but face significant impacts on their homes, structures, or living, production and business activities, in accordance with the law and local conditions. The measures are intended to build public consensus and encourage broader community participation in the campaign.

In particular, projects to upgrade and widen roads and alleys must be implemented in a coordinated manner with the undergrounding of power and telecommunications lines, upgrades to water supply and drainage infrastructure, and the installation of fire hydrants.

This approach is intended to prevent repeated excavation and restoration due to fragmented construction, reduce waste of resources, and minimize inconvenience to residents.

By Van Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong