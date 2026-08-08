Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City adjusts traffic in central area

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City Police have announced traffic adjustments on several roads in the city center to facilitate a firefighting and rescue drill at the Saigon Centre building.

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A firefighting drill at Saigon Centre building, July 26, 2023 (Photo: SGGP)

Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 5 a.m. to before 7 a.m. on August 8 and 10 and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 11.

Vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on Ham Nghi, Pasteur, and Le Loi streets around the Saigon Centre building. Traffic will also be restricted on Le Loi Street, from the Tran Hung Dao–Le Loi intersection (in front of Ben Thanh Market) to Pasteur Street, and on Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, from Le Thanh Ton to Huynh Thuc Khang streets.

Ho Chi Minh City Police have advised motorists to use alternative routes. Vehicles traveling from Tran Hung Dao Street toward Pasteur and Nguyen Hue streets can take either Tran Hung Dao–Ham Nghi–Pasteur or Tran Hung Dao–Huynh Thuc Khang–Nguyen Hue streets.

For those traveling from Nguyen Hue Street toward Ben Thanh Market, alternative routes include Nguyen Hue Street – Ton Duc Thang Street – Ham Nghi Street – Ben Thanh Market, or Nguyen Hue Street – Le Thanh Ton Street – Phan Boi Chau Street – Le Loi Street – Ben Thanh Market.

For traffic traveling from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street toward Ham Nghi, Vo Van Kiet and Tran Hung Dao streets, motorists can take Nam Ky Khoi Nghia–Le Thanh Ton–Phan Boi Chau–Le Loi–Ham Nghi (or Tran Hung Dao) streets. Another option is Nam Ky Khoi Nghia – Ly Tu Trong – Dong Khoi (or Le Thanh Ton – Nguyen Hue) – Ton Duc Thang – Vo Van Kiet streets.

Ho Chi Minh City Police have asked motorists traveling through the drill area to slow down and follow instructions from traffic police, personnel responsible for maintaining traffic order and safety, as well as road traffic signs.

Residents are advised not to stop or park vehicles on the roadway in the drill area or at intersections to watch the exercise, as this could obstruct traffic.

Depending on actual traffic conditions, Ho Chi Minh City traffic police will adjust traffic diversion plans as appropriate and coordinate with the organizers to shorten the duration of the drill, minimizing disruption to residents' travel and daily activities.

By Nguyen Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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