Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City defines impact zone for Ben Thanh–Can Gio rail project

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have required the Ben Thanh–Can Gio railway investor to identify areas affected by underground construction and ensure safety and residents’ legitimate rights.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh has signed Document No. 7252/UBND-DT concerning the Ben Thanh–Can Gio railway project, requiring the identification of areas affected by underground construction to ensure safety, protect the legitimate rights and interests of residents and organizations, and maintain the project’s progress.

Ho Chi Minh City has instructed Vinspeed, the project investor, to urgently establish measures to ensure construction and community safety.

The measures must specify affected areas and danger zones for each underground construction phase based on technical documents, GIS maps and VN-2000 coordinates. The plans must be prepared by qualified consultants and reviewed by relevant authorities before work starts.

Before construction starts, all houses, buildings and assets within the affected areas must be surveyed, photographed, filmed and inspected to assess their condition. The records must be certified by property owners, managers or users and local authorities, serving as a basis for handling complaints, disputes, compensation and support.

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Perspective of the Ben Thanh–Can Gio railway. Photo: Vingroup

Vinspeed will be responsible for fully compensating for all actual and lawful losses arising from the construction process, including temporary accommodation costs, business rental expenses, losses caused by production or business interruptions, and costs of repairing or restoring affected buildings and assets.

The city has assigned the Management Authority for Urban Railways to coordinate with Ben Thanh, Khanh Hoi and Xom Chieu wards and Vinspeed to conduct inventories and prepare records of existing conditions. A focal point, hotline and publicly announced deadlines for handling residents’ requests and feedback must also be established.

The municipal Department of Construction has been tasked with inspecting construction safety measures outside the construction site. Relevant departments and agencies must coordinate to promptly resolve issues related to compensation, resettlement, planning, land and construction, ensuring that the project schedule is not affected.

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By Quoc Hung — Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ben Thanh–Can Gio railway Vinspeed underground construction construction safety urban railway Ben Thanh–Can Gio railway investor impact zone

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