World Teqball Championship 2024 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The 2024 World Teqball Championship, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ), officially opened last night at Le Loi Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the opening ceremony were Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Director General of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training Dang Ha Viet, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan, Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Gábor Lehőcz, President of the International Teqball Federation Gábor Borasnyi and other delegates.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Teqball Championship. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

President of the International Teqball Federation Gábor Borasnyi speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Teqball Championship. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Gábor Lehőcz speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Teqball Championship. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

President of the International Teqball Federation Gábor Borasnyi presents a team jersey to the host city, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGp/ Dung Phuong)

Delivering her remarks at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that Ho Chi Minh City is honored to be selected as the host for a global-scale sports event.

This is an important step in the development of sports and the enhancement of cultural values. Through this tournament, everyone can learn more about the strong, beautiful and captivating sport of Teqball.

The main stage is lighted up. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

An impressive 3D mapping show takes place in front of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

A 3D mapping show takes place in front of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Artists perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Teqball Championship on December 4 evening. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The 2024 World Teqball Championship taking place from December 3 to December 8, attracts 221 athletes from 95 countries and territories worldwide. Players compete in games at the arena set up on Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1.

This championship features 301 matches in five categories, including men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy presents a commemorative gift to the President of the International Teqball Federation. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)







The tournament takes place within six days along with a range of activities like a mapping display entitled "Hello Vietnam!" in front of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters; a cultural space highlighting the style of Southern people, aiming at introducing Vietnamese people, culture and cuisine to athletes and visitors at the event venue.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong