95 countries, territories join World Teqball Championship 2024 in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) host the 2024 World Teqball Championship, gathering more than 200 athletes from 95 countries and territories, from December 3 to December 8.

Representatives of the 2024 World Teqball Championship's Organizing Board shares information about this tournament at a press conference on December 3 morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

As of December 3 morning, a press conference announcing the 2024 World Teqball Championship was organized at Rex Hotel in District 1, with the presence of Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Gábor Lehőcz, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan, President of the International Teqball Federation Gábor Borsányi and others.

The 2024 World Teqball Championship gathers more than 200 athletes from 95 countries and territories. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The 2024 World Teqball Championship is a major sports event attracting 95 countries and territories, and this is the first time that the tournament has arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, showing the city's ability to host international events and has significant implications for the development of sports diplomacy and Vietnamese culture.

Additionally, the tournament also creates an opportunity to introduce the dynamic culture of Ho Chi Minh City to international friends through exhibition and interaction activities.

This championship features 301 matches in five categories, including men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

As disclosed by Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan, the host country has the largest number of participants with nine athletes, followed by Germany and Malaysia with seven athletes each.

In order to promote Teqball to the public, matches will take place at the arena set up on Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1; the finals will take place at the main arena in front of the Sunwah Building on Le Loi Street on December 7 and December 8.

According to the organizers, the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Teqball Championship will be held on the evening of December 4 at the main stage on Le Loi Street in District 1.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan stated that thank to the support of the Hungarian Government, Teqball has gradually become an exciting new sport for people in Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular to choose for exercise.

This sport is suitable for the physical fitness of Vietnamese people; therefore, Ho Chi Minh City has initially established a team to compete in this championship. The movement is expected to spread across the city's districts in the coming time.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong