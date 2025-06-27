Winners of 4th HCMC Creativity Awards 2025 to be announced on July 1

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan on June 26 signed a decision to present Certificates of Merit to individuals and collectives recognized for outstanding achievements at the 4th HCMC Creativity Awards 2025.

Accordingly, the award of the Chairman of the City People’s Committee will be granted to 51 individuals and collectives, including nine prizes given to outstanding products of the category of economic development; six prizes presented to entries of the category of public administration; six prizes handed over to works of the category of literature and arts; six prizes granted to submissions of the category of defense and security; nine prizes awarded to works of the category of media; and 15 prizes awarded to submissions of each category consisting of science and technology and innovative startups. Each category has one first prize and several second and third prizes.

The first-place winner will receive a cash prize of VND200 million (US$8,000). The second- and third-place winners will receive a cash prize of VND150 million (US$6,000) and VND100 million (US$4,000), respectively.

The organization board of the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Creativity Awards 2025 received more than 292 submissions. Experts across seven sectors reviewed and shortlisted the most highly rated projects for the next round. Based on these recommendations, the city-level council conducted a final selection process, including public consultation through Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, before determining the official award recipients.

The Ho Chi Minh Creativity Awards honor Vietnamese individuals, organizations, and businesses at home and abroad for outstanding research, innovative solutions, products, and services that promote the city's development.

The award ceremony for the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Creativity Awards 2025 is scheduled to take place on the evening of July 1 on Nguyen Hue Walking Street, in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh