4th HCMC Creativity Awards 2025 to become triennial event

The HCMC Creativity Awards will be held every three years on National Day (September 2) starting in 2025.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (6th, L) presents the 3rd HCMC Creativity Awards 2023. (Photo: SGGP)

According to a new decision of the HCMC People's Committee on rules for the HCMC Creativity Awards, replacing decision 4515 in 2020 and decision 1942 in 2022, the prize will be granted to products covering seven categories including economic development, defense and security, public administration, media, literature and arts, science and technology, and innovative and creative startups.

The award has a maximum number of 70 for individuals and collectives, including 10 prizes granted to outstanding products of the categories of economic development, public administration, and literature and arts; five prizes granted to submissions of the categories of defense and security, and media; and 15 prizes awarded to submissions of each category consisting of science and technology and innovative startups. Each category has one first prize, several second and third prizes.

The first prize winner will receive a cash prize of VND200 million (US$8,000). The second and third-place winners will get a cash prize of VND150 million (US$6,000) and VND100 million (US$4,000) respectively.

The HCMC People's Committee has also established the organization board of the HCMC Creative Awards headed by the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee. Deputy heads include a Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city who is responsible for carrying out emulation and commendation work, the director of the Department of Home Affairs, and the director of the Department of Science and Technology.

The HCMC Creative Awards is one of the most prestigious prizes honoring Vietnamese individuals, organizations, and businesses at home and abroad for outstanding research works, innovative solutions, products, and services for the city's development.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh