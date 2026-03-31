Widespread heat grips Vietnam as north braces for storms

Much of Vietnam will swelter under temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius –37 degrees Celsius with some northern and central areas exceeding 39 degrees Celsius while meteorologists warn of late-day thunderstorms and hail in the northern mountains.

Heatwave is expected to grip Northern and Central regions

The meteorological and hydrological authority has warned that Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region will continue to experience heat of 35 degrees Celsius –36 degrees Celsius on March 31. The Northern and the Central regions will face widespread heat, while northern mountainous areas should remain alert to thunderstorms, whirlwinds, and hail.

According to meteorological experts, weather conditions nationwide on March 31 are trending toward widespread heat, with some areas experiencing intense heat.

In the North, temperatures will generally range from 32 degrees Celsius–36 degrees Celsius. Western areas such as Dien Bien, Phu Tho, and Lao Cai may see highs of 34 degrees Celsius –36 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 37degrees Celsius. In the plains, including Hanoi, temperatures will commonly reach 35 degrees Celsius –36 degrees Celsius, with some places higher. However, from late afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to increase, spreading from the northeastern mountainous region to the plains and affecting Hanoi overnight on March 31. Nighttime temperatures will drop, bringing more comfortable conditions.

Experts note that this is a transitional seasonal period, during which atmospheric instability increases, making weather patterns more unpredictable. Therefore, although rainfall may be brief, residents in the North especially in mountainous areas should be cautious of thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and the risk of short but intense hailstorms.

In the Central region, heat will continue on a wide scale. The area from Nghe An to Quang Ngai is considered the country’s heat center, with temperatures commonly between 35 degrees Celsius –37 degrees Celsius; western mountainous areas may reach 36–38degrees Celsius, with some places exceeding 39 degrees Celsius. Coastal areas from Quy Nhon to Phan Thiet will be slightly cooler, ranging from 31–35degrees Celsius.

In the Central Highlands and the South, conditions will be sunny, with localized heat. Temperatures will generally range from 31 degrees Celsius–34 degrees Celsius, while some localities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh Province, and Dong Nai Province may experience heat of 35 degrees Celsius–36 degrees Celsius. Localized thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

In Ho Chi Minh City specifically, low humidity will persist on March 31, creating a stifling feeling during midday and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms may occur in the evening, though rainfall coverage will be limited. Over the next 24–48 hours, heat will continue in the Northwestern region and from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai. Western mountainous areas from Nghe An to Hue City may experience severe heat, with temperatures exceeding 39 degrees Celsius. The Red River Delta and Southeastern region will commonly see 35 degrees Celsius – 36 degrees Celsius, with some areas above 36 degrees Celsius.

From April 1 onward, heat in the North and the North-central regions are expected to gradually ease. However, in the South, including Ho Chi Minh City, no significant cooling trend is expected.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan