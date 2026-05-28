HCMC and Southern region forecast to see widespread thunderstorms

Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces are expected to experience increasing thunderstorms, heavy rain in the coming days, while the Central region continues to endure intense heat and Northern regions begin cooling after a prolonged heatwave.

The Northern region cooled down on May 28 after several days of severe heat, while the Central region continued to experience scorching temperatures and the Southern provinces saw increasing thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are expected to increase across Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region starting May 28. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Anh)

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Southern region is forecast to have scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout May 28, with rainfall ranging from 15-30mm and some areas receiving more than 70mm. Thunderstorms may also bring whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong winds.

Meteorologists said that thunderclouds developed strongly over southern waters early on May 28 and are expected to move inland toward the South Central and Southeastern regions. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to intensify across the Southern region in the coming days, especially in coastal areas.

In Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai City, scattered thunderstorms appeared in the morning, with heavier rain expected later in the afternoon and evening. Eastern areas of Dong Thap Province and Can Tho City may also experience rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Northern region and Hanoi recorded lower temperatures after days of widespread extreme heat. However, temperatures remained high, with daytime highs ranging from 35-37 degrees Celsius and some places exceeding 38 degrees Celsius, about 3-4 degrees lower than the previous day.

The Northern region is also expected to continue seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight, with rainfall ranging from 15-30mm and isolated areas receiving over 70mm.

Earlier, from the night of May 27 to the early morning of May 28, many Northern localities and Thanh Hoa Province experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall recorded at several stations included 84.4mm in Son La Province, 84mm in Phu Tho Province and 55.4mm in Thanh Hoa Province.

The Central region, however, continues to suffer from severe heat, with temperatures commonly ranging from 36-39 degrees Celsius and some places exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.

In the Central Highlands, sunny weather is expected during the day, while scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast in the late afternoon and evening, with rainfall ranging from 10-20mm and isolated areas exceeding 50mm.

Meteorologists said a cool air mass moving southward from mainland China is expected to affect the Northern region starting May 29, helping end the widespread heatwave in the region.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong