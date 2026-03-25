Scattered heatwaves forecast for Northern, North Central regions

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has updated its outlook on heat conditions in the Northern and North-Central regions, revising earlier forecasts.

According to the latest update, widespread heat is not expected in the Northern region on March 25 and March 26. On March 25, localized heat will occur in the northwestern parts of the north. Meanwhile, the Southeastern region will continue to experience hot weather.

In contrast, the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta will see light fog in the early morning, followed by warm sunshine later in the day, without heatwave conditions.

Temperatures in Hanoi are forecast to rise toward the end of March. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Meteorological authorities note that during this period, the Northern and North-Central regions often experience localized showers in the late afternoon, evening, or at night.

During seasonal thunderstorms, especially in late March, dangerous weather phenomena such as whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts may occur. These are caused by the interaction between weakening cold air from the north and locally present hot, humid air masses, which intensify atmospheric convection.

From March 27 to March 28, the northwestern parts of the North are expected to see stronger heat.

From March 29 onward, the heat will expand to other parts of the north and areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue, though it is not expected to be severe or widespread. The highest temperature in Hanoi from March 29 is forecast at 31–32 degrees Celsius, an increase of 1–3 degrees Celsius compared to current levels.

From March 25 to April 3, the Southeastern region will continue to experience early and prolonged heat throughout the forecast period.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong