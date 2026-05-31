Low-pressure trough over southern waters influences weather in South

A low-pressure trough stretching across the southern part of the East Sea is enhancing moisture convergence over southern Vietnam, bringing increased rainfall and thunderstorms to both coastal waters and inland areas.

On May 31, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a low-pressure trough is linked to a low-pressure area over the southern East Sea. The weather system is contributing to greater atmospheric instability and moisture accumulation across the Southern region.

Meteorologists said the trough is one of the key drivers behind the recent spell of heavy rain. By strengthening wind convergence and moisture transport over southern waters, it creates favorable conditions for the development of rain clouds and thunderstorms.

A low-pressure trough influencing weather conditions across southern Vietnam, as captured by a satellite cloud-monitoring application. (Source: Z.E)

Data collected by the national forecasting agency showed that many locations in the Southern region experienced moderate to very heavy rainfall overnight on May 30 and into the early hours of May 31. Cha La Station in Tay Ninh Province recorded 106.8 mm of rainfall, while Di An 1 Station in Ho Chi Minh City measured 54.8 mm.

Forecasters said scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on the afternoon and evening of May 31 across eastern areas of Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa provinces, as well as parts of the Central Highlands. Rainfall is forecast to range from 15 to 30 mm, with some locations receiving more than 80 mm.

At sea, showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the middle of and southern East Sea, including the Spratly Islands Special Zone, as well as waters stretching from Quang Ngai to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to An Giang, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thunderstorms in these areas may be accompanied by waterspouts, strong wind gusts of force 6 to 7, and waves exceeding two meters in height.

Heavy rain falls over Ho Chi Minh City on May 29. (Photo: Quoc Anh)

The western waters of the southern East Sea and the coastal waters from Lam Dong to Ca Mau are expected to experience southwest winds of force 5, occasionally reaching force 6 with gusts up to force 7. Wave heights are forecast at 1.5 to 2.5 meters, resulting in rough sea conditions.

According to the latest forecast updates, heavy rainfall in the Southern region and Lam Dong Province is expected to gradually decrease beginning June 1.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong