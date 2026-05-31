Northern and Central regions face rising temperatures in early June

The Northern and Central regions are expected to see a return of widespread heatwave conditions in the coming days.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, hot weather re-emerged across the Northern and Central regions on May 31.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to affect parts of the Central Highlands and Southern regions, although rainfall is expected to gradually ease from June 1.

The agency reported localized heat in parts of the Northern and the North Central Coast, where temperatures recorded at 1 p.m. exceeded 35 degrees Celsius.

On June 1, heatwave conditions are expected in the western mountainous areas from Thanh Hoa Province to Hue City. Maximum temperatures are forecast to range from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 36 degrees Celsius, while relative humidity is expected to fall to between 50 and 55 percent.

The Northern and Central regions are set to experience another spell of intense heat in early June. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

By June 2, the hot weather is forecast to expand into the Red River Delta and southern parts of Phu Tho Province. Temperatures in these areas are expected to reach 35–36 degrees Celsius, with higher readings in some locations.

The North Central and Central regions are also likely to experience widespread heat, with some areas facing severe heatwave conditions. Maximum temperatures are forecast to range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius and may exceed 37 degrees Celsius in isolated areas, while humidity levels could drop to 45–50 percent.

Forecasters said widespread and prolonged heatwave conditions are likely to occur between June 3 and June 5 across the Northern region, the area from Thanh Hoa Province to Da Nang City, and eastern parts of the region stretching from Quang Ngai Province to Dak Lak Province. The hot spell is expected to persist beyond this period.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong