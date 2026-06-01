Northern, Central regions enter June with heatwave while South drenched by rain

Early June brings extremes as searing heat grips the Northern and Central regions while the Southern region battles heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Hot weather returned to Hanoi and many other areas in the Northern region on May 31, with temperatures forecast to continue rising in the coming days. (Photo: Phuc Hau)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported on June 1 that hot to intensely hot weather covers the Northern region, excluding Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City. Top temperatures generally range from 35 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 37 degrees Celsius, while the lowest humidity levels hover around 50 percent to 55 percent.

In Hanoi, hot weather remains the dominant pattern, bringing peak temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, and over 36 degrees Celsius in certain locations. The heat peaks between noon and early afternoon, though the intensity is lower than the heat wave recorded in late May. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the Northern region between June 4 and 5.

The region spanning from Thanh Hoa Province to Hue City is also facing hot to intensely hot weather, with maximum temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius and over 37 degrees Celsius in some localities. Starting June 2, the heat wave will expand across the North-Central and Mid-Central regions.

Meteorologists forecast that widespread hot weather will likely hit the Northern region, the areas from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai Province to Dak Lak Province between June 3 and 5, with the heat potentially lingering for several days after.

Conversely, the Southern region continues to be impacted by a moderate-to-strong Southwest monsoon, maintaining steady thunderstorm activity. In Ho Chi Minh City, rain may arrive by mid-morning, starting in eastern and northern areas bordering Dong Nai Province before spreading across the city. Heavy to localized torrential downpours are forecast for some areas.

Rain and thunderstorms will hit the Central Highlands and the Southern regions primarily during late afternoon and evening hours. The weather bureau issued a warning for June 2 and 3, advising the Southern and South-Central regions to prepare for localized heavy rainfall. These convective storms carry risks of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan