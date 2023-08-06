VN wins 18 golds at 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

On August 4, as part of the tournament held in India, Vietnam was represented by two female weightlifters, Tran Thi Hien and Nguyen Anh Nhu, who competed in the women's over 81kg youth category.

Tran Thi Hien excelled in all three of her snatch attempts, achieving her personal best of 100kg. In the clean and jerk, she impressively lifted the weight in both her first (120kg) and second (124kg) attempts but faced a setback in her third attempt (132kg). Consequently, her most notable clean and jerk achievement stands at 124kg. Overall, Tran Thi Hien lifted a total of 224kg. These accomplishments secured her all three gold medals in the three events of the women's over 81kg youth category. This weightlifter currently stands as a prominent figure in Hanoi's sports community.

Weightlifter Nguyen Anh Nhu achieved a total lift of 192kg (86kg in snatch, 106kg in clean and jerk), earning her a bronze medal. Tran Thi Hien and Nguyen Anh Nhu were the final representatives of the Vietnamese weightlifting team competing in the tournament.

As the tournament came to a close, Vietnam's youth and junior weightlifting squad clinched an impressive tally of 18 gold medals, along with nine silver and 13 bronze medals. These remarkable achievements were earned through the exceptional performances of 15 athletes, among whom nine athletes won gold medals, including Tu Tung, K'Duong, Phuong Linh, A Tieu, Minh Tri, Bac Giang, Nguyen Thi Hoai, Ha Thi Xien, and Tran Thi Hien. In this edition of the competition, Vietnam's youth and junior weightlifting team boasted the participation of 20 skilled weightlifters.

The concluding ceremony of the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships occurred on August 5.