Vietnam wins 15 golds in 2023 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships

The young weightlifters of the Vietnamese team are still competing in the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, and so far, they have secured 15 gold medals.

As of now, the Vietnamese youth and junior weightlifting team competing in the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in India has achieved remarkable results. Vietnam has earned 15 gold, nine silver, and nine bronze medals. These achievements are based on the performance of the athletes in snatch, clean and jerk, and total weightlifting categories following the completion of their respective weight classes.

Currently, Do Tu Tung and K’Duong are the standout weightlifters in their respective categories, the 55kg men's junior and 55kg youth sections. Both athletes have clinched three gold medals each, dominating in snatch, clean and jerk, and total weightlifting. Do Tu Tung's impressive lifts totaled 260kg, with 115kg in snatch and 145kg in clean and jerk. Meanwhile, K’Duong achieved a total lift of 240kg, including 105kg in snatch and 135kg in clean and jerk.

SEA Games 32 champion Tran Minh Tri also took part in this tournament. Competing in the 67kg category for the junior championship, Minh Tri secured two gold medals and one silver medal. He achieved gold medals in total weightlifting (299kg) and clean and jerk (168kg), while earning the silver medal in snatch (131kg).

The Vietnamese youth and junior weightlifting team has seen 13 athletes win medals at the tournament so far. According to the coaching staff, on August 4, the team will have two more athletes competing, and they will eagerly await their medal achievements.

The 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships are being held from July 28 to August 5.