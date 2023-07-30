Weightlifter Do Tu Tung bags three gold medals in men’s 55kg Junior category

At the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, the young weightlifter Do Tu Tung displayed an impressive performance, earning three gold medals in the 55kg men's category.

Related News VN wins one gold at 2023 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships

During the competition on the evening of July 29 at the ongoing weightlifting tournament in India, young Vietnamese weightlifters continued to compete and achieved remarkable results, winning several noteworthy medals.

Do Tu Tung had the best performance of the day in Vietnamese youth weightlifting. Competing in the 55kg men's Junior section, he began his snatch with a successful lift of 110kg. He then went on to attempt 115kg and successfully lifted it. However, in his third snatch attempt at 118kg, the Vietnamese weightlifter was not successful, so his best snatch result remained at 115kg.

For the clean and jerk, Do Tu Tung achieved the best result of 145kg after three attempts. This, along with his other records of 115kg (snatch) and a total weight of 260kg, makes him the top performer among all weightlifters in the 55kg men's championship. As a result, he earned three gold medals in the junior section.

Do Tu Tung is a familiar name in the young weightlifting community of Vietnam. Prior to competing in India, he had participated in numerous youth-level competitions and was a member of the national team. In May, Tung represented Vietnam in the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championship, competing in the men's 55kg category, where he secured an impressive victory with two gold medals. He achieved a snatch of 116kg, a clean and jerk of 147kg, and a total lift of 263kg.

In the men's 55kg category, K'Duong was a highly anticipated athlete besides Do Tu Tung. However, he only achieved 105kg in snatch, 135kg in clean and jerk, and a total lift of 240kg, which earned him the 4th position overall. Nevertheless, in the Youth section, K'Duong still managed to secure the top rank. Additionally, Vietnam's weightlifting team had another athlete, Duong Tuan Kiet, in the men’s 55kg Junior category, who performed admirably with 109kg in snatch, 135kg in clean and jerk, and a total lift of 244kg. Duong Tuan Kiet earned a bronze medal in the total lift, a silver medal in the snatch, and a bronze medal in clean and jerk.

On the day of the competition, Nguyen Thi Hoai competed in the women’s 67kg Youth category and achieved a total lift of 151kg. Meanwhile, Tran Thi Bac Giang competed in the women’s 70kg Junior category and lifted a total of 154kg. Both athletes performed exceptionally well and earned medals for their respective events.