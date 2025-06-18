Vietnam wins 11 gold medals on first day of Southeast Asian Karate Championship

Vietnam's fighters secured 11 gold medals on the first day of competition at the 2025 Southeast Asian Karate Championship in Brunei.

424 Karate martial artists from nine countries in the region gathered in Brunei for the official opening of the tournament on June 17 (local time).

This year’s tournament includes both Kumite (sparring) and Kata (forms) events for junior, youth and senior championship categories.

On the first day of competition, the Vietnam's karate team secured 11 gold medals.

The championship will last until June 19.

In the coming days, Vietnam's athletes will compete in both Kumite and Kata events.

According to the coaching staff of the Vietnam’s karate team, the tournament presents a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese athletes to gain experience and improve their skills, and also serves as part of their preparation for the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in 2025.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong