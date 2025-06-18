Sports

Vietnam wins 11 gold medals on first day of Southeast Asian Karate Championship

SGGPO

Vietnam's fighters secured 11 gold medals on the first day of competition at the 2025 Southeast Asian Karate Championship in Brunei.

img-5869-3541-1768.jpg
Vietnam's athletes earn 11 gold medals on the first day of competition at the Southeast Asian Karate Championship. (Photo: SEAKF)

424 Karate martial artists from nine countries in the region gathered in Brunei for the official opening of the tournament on June 17 (local time).

This year’s tournament includes both Kumite (sparring) and Kata (forms) events for junior, youth and senior championship categories.

On the first day of competition, the Vietnam's karate team secured 11 gold medals.

The championship will last until June 19.

In the coming days, Vietnam's athletes will compete in both Kumite and Kata events.

According to the coaching staff of the Vietnam’s karate team, the tournament presents a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese athletes to gain experience and improve their skills, and also serves as part of their preparation for the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in 2025.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam’s karate team Southeast Asian Karate Championships 2025 Kumite and Kata events gold medals

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn