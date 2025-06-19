Sports

Vietnam take silver in AFF U19 Final

The Vietnam U19 women’s team finished as runners-up at the 2025 AFF U19 Women’s Championship after a 1-3 loss to Thailand in the final on home ground at Thong Nhat Stadium on June 18 evening.

Despite strong home support and high expectations, Vietnam were unable to overcome the defending champions, who secured their third consecutive win over Vietnam in a regional final, following previous victories in 2014 and 2023.

vna-potal-doi-tuyen-u19-nu-thai-lan-vo-dich-giai-u19-nu-dong-nam-a-2025-8099764.jpg
Vietnam U19 women’s team (in red) on the ball against Thailand U19 (in blue) (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam U19 women’s team finished as runners-up at the 2025 AFF U19 Women’s Championship after a 1-3 loss to Thailand in the final on home ground at Thong Nhat Stadium on June 18 evening.

Despite strong home support and high expectations, Vietnam were unable to overcome the defending champions, who secured their third consecutive win over Vietnam in a regional final, following previous victories in 2014 and 2023.

Both teams had dominated the group stage with perfect records and advanced to the final after convincing semi-final performances, with Vietnam beating Indonesia 4-0 and Thailand defeating Myanmar 5-1.

The match saw a cautious start before Thailand took a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute through Rinyaphat Moondong.

Vietnam equalised in first minutes of the second half with a penalty by Thuy Nga, but Thailand quickly regained the lead with a penalty of their own and added a third goal in the 68th minute to seal a 3-1 victory.

In the third-place play-off earlier the same day, Indonesia edged Myanmar 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw.

The tournament, organised by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), featured eight teams divided into two groups.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnam U19 women’s team runners-up the 2025 AFF U19 Women’s Championship

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn