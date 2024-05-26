Vietnam's women's volleyball team dominates group with four straight wins

Vietnam's women's volleyball team remains undefeated, securing victory over Indonesia to lead the qualifiers and advance to the tournament's semi-finals.

Vietnamese players remain composed against the attacks from the Indonesian women's team. (Photo: AVC)

On the morning of May 26, at the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup in the Philippines, Vietnam faced Indonesia in the final match of Group B.

Before the match, Vietnam had clinched three wins against Group B contenders, including Hong Kong (China), Singapore, and Kazakhstan, securing their spot in the semi-finals. Despite this, the coaching staff emphasized the need for maximum focus from the players to ensure a strong performance against Indonesia.

"This is the match the coaching staff is satisfied with the players. We maintained our focus to secure the best outcome. The Indonesian women's team is among the Southeast Asian teams with quality players," Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet shared after the game.

Vietnamese players celebrate an emotionally charged victory. (Photo: AVC)

A year ago, Vietnam's women's volleyball team secured a thrilling victory against Indonesia in the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup final, claiming their first championship. A year later, the two teams had the chance to meet again. However, in this encounter, Vietnam dominated their opponents. Sets from Vietnam's setters, Doan Thi Lam Oanh or Vo Thi Kim Thoa (when substituted), effectively countered the opponent's blocks.

When the ball was in the favorable position, Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen, Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, Tran Tu Linh, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Nguyen Thi Tra My, Dinh Thi Tra Giang, and Pham Thi Hien displayed excellent scoring accuracy with their efficient jumping abilities. Vietnam closed the match with a comfortable 3-1 victory (25/17, 25/15, 25/27, 25/13).

Vietnam's women's volleyball team won all four matches in Group B to gain the top spot. In this group, Kazakhstan’s women's volleyball team almost guaranteed the remaining semi-final spot. Based on the results in Group A, Australia is anticipated to be Vietnam's opponent in the semi-finals.

Before joining the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup, the coaching staff of Vietnam's women's volleyball team set the goal for the players to compete with utmost effort for positive outcomes while maintaining caution against opponents.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan