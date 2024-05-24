Vietnamese women's volleyball team defeats Singapore

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team continued their winning streak in Group B of 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup, with their victory over Singapore's women's team being unsurprising.

Tra My plays effectively against Singapore's blockers. (Photo: AVC)

On the afternoon of May 23 in the Philippines, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team played their second group stage match in Group B, facing off against Singapore.

In theory, Singapore's women's volleyball team is not a particularly strong opponent for the Vietnamese team. Nevertheless, coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the coaching staff remained cautious and respectful, ensuring a solid lineup. Once again, outside hitter Tran Thi Thanh Thuy did not take the court. However, hitters Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Nguyen Thi Tra My, and Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen were assigned the responsibility of scoring points by coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet.

Besides them, at certain points, outside hitters Vi Thi Nhu Quynh and Tran Tu Linh were brought in to bolster the strength of the Vietnamese women's team. Throughout the match, setter Vo Thi Kim Thoa safely distributed the ball to the outside and middle hitters, allowing Vietnamese players to make precise attacks.

In the first set, coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet's players secured a quick victory with a score of 25-8. In the second set, the Singaporean team showed more enthusiasm and determination, making it challenging for the Vietnamese blockers. At the crucial moment of the set, Bich Tuyen made a precise spike to secure a 29-27 win. The third set concluded with a decisive 25-10 victory for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team, resulting in a 3-0 overall win.

Bich Tuyen and Kieu Trinh are two strong hitters of the current Vietnamese women's volleyball team. (Photo: AVC)

Facing a relatively weak opponent, coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet rotated players to allow more team members to play. This strategy helps each player gain a better feel for the game. In an earlier match, Hong Kong's women's volleyball team (China) defeated Indonesia 3-0. With two consecutive wins, Vietnam temporarily leads Group B. On May 24, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will face Kazakhstan.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan