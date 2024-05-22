Vietnam women's volleyball team starts strong with victory over Hong Kong

The volleyball players under head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet had no difficulty against the defense of the Hong Kong (China) women's volleyball team, securing an easy first victory.

Head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the Vietnamese women's volleyball team at the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup (Photo: AVC)

The 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup officially kicked off in the Philippines on May 22. Head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the Vietnamese women's volleyball team entered the competition to defend their championship title. In their first match in Group B, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team faced the Hong Kong (China) women's team.

As previously mentioned, head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the coaching staff did not risk the health of captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, who needs more time to recover from her injury, so she did not play in the opening match. Additionally, hitter Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh was not used extensively by coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet. On the court, he focused on the attacking abilities of outside hitters Vi Thi Nhu Quynh and Tran Tu Linh, along with opposite hitters Nguyen Thi Tra My and Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen. With the ball set by setter Doan Thi Lam Oanh, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team played well, consistently hitting past the opponent's blocks.

In their first international tournament outside of Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Tra My and Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen, respectively, made significant contributions, helping secure the victory for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team.

Vietnam's volleyball players have no difficulty against the defense of the Hong Kong (China) women's volleyball team, securing an easy first victory. (Photo: AVC)

Overall, this was an easy match for coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and his team. Therefore, the 3-0 victory (25-13, 25-17, 25-16) for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team was not surprising. In an earlier Group B match, Kazakhstan defeated Singapore 3-0. Meanwhile, in Group A, India secured a 3-0 victory against Iran.

On May 23, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will play their second match against Singapore. According to the regulations of the Asian Volleyball Confederation, the champion of the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup will earn a spot in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan