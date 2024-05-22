Sports

2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup

Vietnam women's volleyball team starts strong with victory over Hong Kong

SGGPO

The volleyball players under head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet had no difficulty against the defense of the Hong Kong (China) women's volleyball team, securing an easy first victory.

bong-chuyen-1-9897.jpg.jpg
Head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the Vietnamese women's volleyball team at the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup (Photo: AVC)

The 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup officially kicked off in the Philippines on May 22. Head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the Vietnamese women's volleyball team entered the competition to defend their championship title. In their first match in Group B, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team faced the Hong Kong (China) women's team.

As previously mentioned, head coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and the coaching staff did not risk the health of captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, who needs more time to recover from her injury, so she did not play in the opening match. Additionally, hitter Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh was not used extensively by coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet. On the court, he focused on the attacking abilities of outside hitters Vi Thi Nhu Quynh and Tran Tu Linh, along with opposite hitters Nguyen Thi Tra My and Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen. With the ball set by setter Doan Thi Lam Oanh, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team played well, consistently hitting past the opponent's blocks.

In their first international tournament outside of Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Tra My and Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen, respectively, made significant contributions, helping secure the victory for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team.

bong-chuyen-2-777.jpg.jpg
Vietnam's volleyball players have no difficulty against the defense of the Hong Kong (China) women's volleyball team, securing an easy first victory. (Photo: AVC)

Overall, this was an easy match for coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and his team. Therefore, the 3-0 victory (25-13, 25-17, 25-16) for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team was not surprising. In an earlier Group B match, Kazakhstan defeated Singapore 3-0. Meanwhile, in Group A, India secured a 3-0 victory against Iran.

On May 23, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will play their second match against Singapore. According to the regulations of the Asian Volleyball Confederation, the champion of the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup will earn a spot in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup Vietnamese women's volleyball team

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn