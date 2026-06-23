Vietnamese publishers take proactive path to bring local books to global readers

Flipping the script on a history of relying on imported titles, Vietnamese publishers are taking a highly proactive approach to aggressively market and export local literature to global readers.

Director Nguyen Le Chi of Chi Culture Joint Stock Company shares her journey of bringing Vietnamese books abroad at the "Introducing Vietnamese-Chinese Book Copyright 2026" exchange event organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Writers Association.

In recent years, Vietnamese publishers have increasingly taken the initiative to select valuable titles for translation and introduction to overseas partners. The shift marks a necessary change, as efforts to bring Vietnamese books to international audiences have traditionally been passive, relying largely on individuals or activities at book fairs and industry events.

Publishing houses expand the market

Recently, Kim Dong Publishing House introduced English-language editions of two literary works released earlier in 2026 including Tu nhung ruong rau o Nong trai Cuc cu (From the vegetable fields of Cuckoo farm) by Dy Duyen and Xom bo giau (The hedge hamlet) by Tran Duc Tien.

Previously, Kim Dong Publishing House had translated a number of titles into English, including Bup sen xanh (Green lotus bud) by Son Tung, Ke chuyen Bac Ho (Stories about Uncle Ho) by various authors, De Men phieu luu ky (Diary of a Cricket ) by To Hoai, Ngoi nha trong co (The House in the grass) by Ly Lan, and Nghe Viet tinh tuyen (Selected Vietnamese mythological creature) by Tran Hau Yen The.

Alongside Kim Dong Publishing House, Tre Publishing House has also been proactive in translating Vietnamese books. To date, it has translated around 30 titles across genres including biographies, history, literature, and economics.

Most are literary works by well-known authors such as Nguyen Nhat Anh, Duong Thuy, Nguyen Ngoc Thuan, and Nguyen Ngoc Tu. More recently, the publisher has translated newer and more specialized works, including the illustrated series Vietnamese history in pictures, Bau troi khong chi co mau xanh (The Sky is not only blue), and Viet Nam dep nhat co ten Bac Ho (Vietnam, Most Beautiful in the Name of Uncle Ho).

According to Dao Mai Ly, Head of Communications at Tre Publishing House, translating and publishing foreign-language editions of Vietnamese works creates significant value, from expanding access to international readers to meeting the demand of overseas Vietnamese communities.

“Many readers have contacted us directly to purchase English editions of their favorite books as gifts for relatives and friends abroad. Others seek out foreign-language editions as an alternative way to experience book series they already enjoy. Most recently, the English edition of the illustrated series Vietnam, Most Beautiful in the Name of Uncle Ho has attracted strong interest from readers both in Vietnam and overseas who want to learn more about President Ho Chi Minh,” Ly said.

Publishers change the strategy

In 2012, Chi Culture Joint Stock Company (Chibooks) drew attention with its project “Bringing Vietnamese Literature to the World.” Despite promotional efforts at major international book fairs, the project fell short of expectations.

One of the main reasons, according to Director Nguyen Le Chi of Chibooks, was the lack of funding and the difficulty of finding high-quality translators. As a result, the company could only provide summaries or translations of the opening chapters.

Reading only a few pages does not allow international partners and readers to fully appreciate the strengths and coherence of a story, Director Nguyen Le Chi said.

Undeterred, Chibooks has recently adopted a new strategy by focusing on books centered on cultural themes under the motto “culture first, literature follows.” Instead of translating only summaries or selected chapters, the company has invested in translating entire works into Chinese.

The revised approach has already yielded initial success, with titles such as Nguoi Ha Noi, chuyen an chuyen uong mot thoi (A Hanoian: Stories of food and drink from a bygone era) by Vu The Long and Vat qua nhung ngan may (Crossing thousands of clouds ) by Do Quang Tuan Hoang having their rights sold to publishers in China.

The willingness of publishers to rethink their approach is helping make the journey of Vietnamese books to global markets more effective. Kim Dong Publishing House alone has sold rights to nearly 50 titles in countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Japan, and South Korea.

According to Vu Thi Quynh Lien, Deputy Director and Editor-in-Chief of Kim Dong Publishing House, Vietnam is now a regular guest at major international book fairs such as the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, the London Book Fair in the United Kingdom, the Beijing International Book Fair in China, and the Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy.

These events provide valuable opportunities to promote Vietnamese works internationally, and the proactive translation of books creates an important pool of titles to support that goal, Editor-in-Chief of Kim Dong Publishing House Quynh Lien said.

By Ho Son - Translated by Anh Quan