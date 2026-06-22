Culture/art

Telefilm 2026 to return to Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

The Vietnam International Exhibition on Film and Television Technology – Telefilm 2026 will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from June 24-26.

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The annual exhibition attracts more than 190 local and international enterprises specialized in the fields of film and television technology from 20 countries and territories, including domestic and international radio and television broadcasters, digital content production companies, OTT platforms, and leading media technology enterprises.

Exhibitors will showcase a wide range of content and services, including reality show formats, documentaries, and news programs; sports content and broadcasting rights; publishing and IP (intellectual property) development for cultural products; as well as television technologies and equipment.

According to the organizers, Telefilm Vietnam 2026 will feature a variety of activities, including the exchange and trading of program, film, and television format rights; presentations and cooperation initiatives for content development; production partnership agreements among film companies, studios, and television broadcasters; and updates on emerging media technology trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), streaming, and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR).

By Hai Duy - Translated by Kim Khanh

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Vietnam International Exhibition on Film and Television Technology Telefilm Telefilm Vietnam 2026

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