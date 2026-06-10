Composition contest marks 50th anniversary of HCMC named after Uncle Ho

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has announced the launch of a composition contest for songs, Don ca tai tu pieces, and Vong co songs marking the 50th Anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh City honorably being named after President Ho Chi Minh.

A composition contest for songs, Don ca tai tu pieces, and Vong co songs marking the day Saigon–Gia Dinh named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–2026) is launched. (Photo: SGGP)

The contest themed “50 Years of Ho Chi Minh City – Glorious in His Name" is directed by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and organized by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, the Department of Finance, the Emulation and Commendation Board of the Department of Home Affairs, the City Radio and Television Station, the Ho Chi Minh City Musicians’ Association, and the Ho Chi Minh City Stage Association.

This campaign is one of the activities aimed at affirming the pride, sense of responsibility, and profound reverence of the city’s Party organization, authorities, and people for beloved President Ho Chi Minh. It seeks to portray Ho Chi Minh City's 50-year journey of construction, protection, and development through the language of music, with a particular focus on songs and traditional Don ca tai tu and Vong co compositions.

Entries submitted to the contest are required to convey the historical depth, emotional resonance, and cultural identity of Ho Chi Minh City through two main genres, including songs and traditional Don ca tai tu (southern amateur music) and Vong co (nostalgia) compositions. The works should authentically and vividly reflect the city’s remarkable achievements over the past 50 years, while highlighting the renewed image and vitality of this special urban center, characterized by dynamism, creativity, compassion, and international integration.

The songs must feature appealing melodies and clear, expressive lyrics rich in imagery, with the potential to resonate widely with the public and be suitable for staging and performance. As for Don ca tai tu and Vong co compositions, they should uphold traditional values while encouraging creativity in the lyrics, reflecting the pulse of contemporary life in Ho Chi Minh City.

The organizing committee encourages participants to draw inspiration from themes such as the city’s history and revolutionary traditions, including the milestone of Ho Chi Minh City bearing President Ho Chi Minh’s name; the image of Ho Chi Minh City residents in the new era; exemplary individuals in studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle; and the transformation of the city’s urban landscape and socio-cultural life. These themes are expected to foster diversity and cross-cultural inspiration in the creative process.

Works submitted to the contest must have been published on or after January 1, 2025, and must not have won major awards at nationwide competitions, creative campaigns, or arts festivals. Authors are encouraged to submit accompanying audio or video recordings with clear sound and visual quality.

The campaign is open to all Vietnamese citizens. Each author or group of authors may submit a maximum of two entries. Authors are legally responsible for the copyright of their submissions and are required to clearly label any works that use or are assisted by artificial intelligence (AI). The organizing committee shall not be held responsible for any disputes related to copyright or related rights concerning the submitted works.

Submissions will be accepted from now until July 8, 2026. Entries should be sent to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports at 164 Dong Khoi Street, Saigon Ward. The award announcement and presentation ceremony are expected to take place in July 2026. The staging, promotion, and dissemination of the winning works are scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2026 and will continue in subsequent years.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh