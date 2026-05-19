Vietnam to host first-ever children’s picture book festival

The first Vietnam Children’s Picturebook Festival 2026 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from May 28 to May 31.

Organizers on May 19 announced details of the Vietnam Children’s Picturebook Festival 2026 (VCPF 2026) during a press meeting held at the Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library.

Overview of the press meeting

The festival is jointly organized by Slowbooks, Room to Read Vietnam, the Vietnam Publishing Association, the Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library and Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

With the theme “Picture Books Supporting Children in Difficult Circumstances,” the festival will run from May 28 to May 31 at Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library, located on Ly Tu Trong Street in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The event aims not only to promote reading culture and nurture knowledge and emotions among young readers, but also to foster international exchange by introducing Vietnamese picture books rich in local culture while bringing international works closer to domestic audiences.

Some Vietnamese picture books published in recent years.

One of the festival’s highlights will be the exhibition “100 Vietnamese Picture Books to Love and Remember,” which will be held simultaneously at the Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library and Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

The festival will also feature participation from experts from countries including the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

The participation of the Korean Picture Book Publishers Association will give visitors a chance to explore the advanced picture book industry of South Korea through exhibitions and cultural exchanges.

By Ho Son- Translated by Huyen Huong