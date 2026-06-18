Festival of Music 2026 returns to HCMC

According to the French Institute in Vietnam, the 2026 Music Festival (Fête de la Musique), France’s annual cultural event, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on June 20 and 21.

This year’s festival will feature 18 performances at 15 venues across the city. Music lovers will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of genres, from classical music, jazz, pop and rock to contemporary and improvised performances.

Through the event, the French Institute in Vietnam aims to enrich urban cultural life and gradually establish the Music Festival as an annual cultural gathering for the public in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Fête de la Musique, also known as Music Day, Make Music Day or World Music Day, is an annual music celebration taking place on 21 June in France. Initiated by the French Ministry of Culture in 1982, the event quickly evolved into a large-scale public celebration. Embracing a spirit of openness, spontaneity and a strong focus on live music, the festival encourages performances in a variety of settings, including restaurants, cafés and outdoor spaces, helping to broaden public access to the arts and bring music closer to the community.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh