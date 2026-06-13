On June 12, a large-scale circus–puppet art performance titled “Mo Show” (Dream Show) premiered for the first time at the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Theater in Phu Tho Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Premiere of large-scale circus-puppet art performance held in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the premiere were Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Associate Professor and Dr. musician Do Hong Quan, Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; Vice Chairpersons of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung and Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong; Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; and others.

Also in attendance were former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, including former Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha; former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao; former Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung; and others.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers flowers to artists. (Photo: SGGP)

The circus-puppet art performance “Mo Show” is produced under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, with investment from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, and implemented by the Ho Chi Minh City Center for the Arts. The production's staging at this venue aims to mark major political events in the country.

“Mo Show” features an innovative staging concept and the application of high technology, combining circus arts, puppetry, and 3D mapping technology, with the participation of talented Vietnamese and international artists. In the performance, puppetry serves as the narrative thread, and circus arts express the aspiration to transcend limits, while 3D mapping techniques open up a richly colored inner world of the characters.

With a duration of 70 minutes, “Mo Show” presents a journey of a young boy’s growth and his path toward art, from his earliest perceptions of light, color, and life to the exploration and naming of his own emotional spectrum.

Through this performance, the creative team seeks to convey the aspirations of Vietnamese artists in general, and those of Ho Chi Minh City in particular, in advancing contemporary art that is deeply rooted in the city’s cultural identity.

Notably, the production contributes to repositioning circus and puppet theater as a high-quality art form capable of exploring a wide range of audience emotions while also promoting the education of the values of truth, goodness, and beauty.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, said that the premiere of "Mo Show" took place at a time when Ho Chi Minh City is organizing a series of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the day Saigon–Gia Dinh was officially honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – 2026). The performance is also one of the city’s key cultural initiatives, opening a series of cultural and artistic events throughout this summer. With significant public investment and collaboration with non-public-sector partners, the production will make effective contributions to the development of Ho Chi Minh City’s cultural industries.

Immediately following the premiere night, two additional performances will be staged on the mornings of June 13 and 14. Afterward, the show will open ticket sales to the public from June 20 through the end of September. Performances are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh