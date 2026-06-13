Ho Chi Minh City’s floating fruit week opens

The “Tren ben duoi thuyen” (On the Wharf – In the Boat) fruit week officially opened in Phu Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on June 12.

Vice Chairman of the Phu Dinh Ward People’s Committee and Head of the Organizing Committee, Nguyen Minh Tri speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The fruit week, under the theme “Colors of River Life—Trade Connectivity,” brought together more than 230 booths along with a range of distinctive cultural and tourism activities.

Taking place along the canal-side space of the Tau Hu Canal, which is rich in the cultural identity of the Southern region’s river-based lifestyle, the event will run until June 19, serving the sightseeing and shopping needs of residents and visitors during the summer season.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Phu Dinh Ward People’s Committee and Head of the Organizing Committee, Nguyen Minh Tri, stated that the “Tren ben duoi thuyen” (On the Wharf—In the Boat) fruit week is not only a program to promote the consumption of agricultural products but also a platform for cultural exchange, trade connectivity, and community-based tourism development. The event contributes to honoring farmers, cooperatives, and production units that have brought high-quality agricultural products to the market.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

A key highlight of the program was the ceremony to receive a Vietnam Record for the artwork titled “The Largest Fruit-Shaped Artistic Logo Made from Powder Materials in Vietnam.” The installation, with a diameter of 206 cm, was created from nearly 1,870 components representing various Vietnamese fruits, along with more than 1,000 coffee beans. It depicts the image of a boat sailing out to the open sea, symbolizing aspirations for development and international integration.

This year’s Fruit Week features more than 230 booths along Binh Dong, Mac Van, and Bui Huy Bich streets. In addition to fruits and local specialties, visitors also have the opportunity to explore a variety of engaging spaces, including a traditional cuisine area, an OCOP product exhibition zone, high-quality agricultural products, and green agriculture models. A range of cultural activities is also on offer, such as a book street, photo exhibitions, traditional pottery displays, and artistic performances.

According to the Organizing Committee, the event also serves as a bridge for enterprises, orchard owners, and production units to meet and explore cooperation opportunities, thereby contributing to the promotion of trade, services, and tourism development in Phu Dinh Ward.

Phu Dinh Ward receives a Vietnam Record for the artwork “The Largest Fruit-Shaped Artistic Logo Made from Powder Materials in Vietnam” during the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents purchase avocados at the fair. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents purchase traditional cakes at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Dinh Du – Translated by Kim Khanh