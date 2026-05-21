HCMC Book and Night Culture Festival to take place this weekend

The 5th Ho Chi Minh City Book and Night Culture Festival will take place at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street from May 22 to 24.

The 2025 Night Book and Culture Festival (Photo: SGGP)

After four editions, the Ho Chi Minh City Book and Night Culture Festival has become a familiar cultural space and a popular nighttime gathering spot for city residents and visitors alike—a place where books, arts, and everyday life converge in a seamless experiential flow.

This year’s festival is being organized on a more professional scale, featuring a wide range of refreshed, diverse, and engaging activities. Highlights include performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music), acoustic music shows for young people, workshops on crafting traditional handmade products, folk game experiences, and opportunities to explore local cuisine and traditional craft villages, as well as fairs showcasing traditional cultural products and handicrafts.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh