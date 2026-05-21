Culture/art

HCMC Book and Night Culture Festival to take place this weekend

SGGP

The 5th Ho Chi Minh City Book and Night Culture Festival will take place at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street from May 22 to 24.

img-6195-850-9332.jpg
The 2025 Night Book and Culture Festival (Photo: SGGP)

After four editions, the Ho Chi Minh City Book and Night Culture Festival has become a familiar cultural space and a popular nighttime gathering spot for city residents and visitors alike—a place where books, arts, and everyday life converge in a seamless experiential flow.

This year’s festival is being organized on a more professional scale, featuring a wide range of refreshed, diverse, and engaging activities. Highlights include performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music), acoustic music shows for young people, workshops on crafting traditional handmade products, folk game experiences, and opportunities to explore local cuisine and traditional craft villages, as well as fairs showcasing traditional cultural products and handicrafts.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC Book and Night Culture Festival nighttime Ho Chi Minh City Book Street

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn