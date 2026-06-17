Exhibition highlights cultural legacy of Southern region’s rivers

An exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City offers a multifaceted look at the relationship between people and rivers in the Southern region.

The exhibition titled "Nous, les fleuves du Sud" (We, the Rivers of Southern Vietnam) officially opens at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History on June 17, presenting a rich exploration of the connection between local communities and the region's river systems.

Artifacts reflecting the culture and daily life of the Southern region are on display at the exhibition.

The exhibition is part of the “Living with Rivers” project, an initiative launched by the French Embassy in Vietnam and the French Institute in Vietnam.

Attending the opening ceremony were Etienne Ranaivoson, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City; Eric Soulier, Director of the French Institute in Vietnam; Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Nguyen Minh Nhut, Deputy Director of the city's Department of Culture and Sports; and representatives of Vietnamese and French cultural institutions.

Adapted from the exhibition “We, the Rivers,” organized by the Confluences Museum in Lyon, France, in 2022, the Ho Chi Minh City version focuses on the distinctive characteristics of southern Vietnam's waterways.

Featuring nearly 80 artifacts, paintings, photographs and archival materials from several museums in the city, the exhibition traces the story of rivers through themes including early human settlement, river-based economic and cultural life, environmental challenges, climate change and sustainable development.

Visitors explore the special exhibition “We, the Rivers of Southern Vietnam.”

Visitors can explore archaeological objects that illustrate the formation and evolution of riverine communities, as well as cultural creations closely linked to waterways, including traditional clay stoves, boats, fishing tools, water-related beliefs and floating market culture.

The exhibition explores how rivers have shaped southern Vietnam's culture and identity while encouraging greater awareness of environmental protection.

The exhibition will run through October 17 at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History.

As part of a wider Vietnam-France collaboration, the “Living with Rivers” project promotes sustainable river development by integrating scientific research, urban planning, and cultural and educational initiatives.

By Thien Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong