Culture/art

Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 features numerous cultural activities

SGGP

The 11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 will showcase a variety of cultural activities centered around the scenic area of Xuan Huong Lake, a national heritage site.

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Floral displays at the national scenic site of Xuan Huong Lake during previous editions of the Da Lat Flower Festival (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province has recently issued a plan for organizing the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026, featuring a diverse array of highlights and attractions.

Held under the theme “Da Lat – A Symphony of Flowers and Music,” the festival aims to honor the traditional flower-growing industry, promote tourism development, and reaffirm Da Lat’s status as a UNESCO Creative City.

The festival will feature 11 signature programs, including artistic flower displays, a Jazz music festival, and scientific seminars on sustainable agriculture, among other events, with most activities taking place during the peak period in December 2026. The event will provide an opportunity for Lam Dong Province to promote the people, culture, and natural beauty of Da Lat to international visitors.

A key highlight of the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival will be its close integration with Da Lat’s identity as a UNESCO Creative City of Music. Artistic performances and floral exhibition spaces will be designed to create a harmonious blend of distinctive musical experiences and the city’s picturesque natural landscape.

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The 11th Da Lat Flower Festival will also feature several internationally oriented events, including the Vietnam Jazz Festival 2026, which will be staged on Xuan Huong Lake; the International Artistic Flower Exhibition, highlighting works by international floral artists; an international flower-arranging competition; and notably the Floral Fashion Night, music and dance performances around Xuan Huong Lake, and the Lam Dong International Phalaenopsis Orchid Exhibition.

On this occasion, Lam Dong Province will launch the campaign “Every Citizen Grows Flowers, Every Home Grows Flowers and Greenery,” encouraging residents to decorate their homes and gardens with flowers and plants. The initiative aims to ensure that each household has at least one floral or green-space feature in support of the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026.

By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh

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11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 UNESCO Creative City Lam Dong Da Lat

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