Japanese, Italian teams deliver spectacular performances at DIFF 2026

The third competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 captivated spectators on June 13 as Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks and Italy’s Martarello Group S.L.R. presented dazzling displays.

Competing before thousands of spectators along the Han River, the Japanese and Italian teams delivered contrasting yet equally captivating performances that celebrated their cultural heritage through light, music and fireworks artistry.

Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks brought a touch of Japanese artistry to the festival with a performance inspired by Wabi-sabi. As waves of Nishiki Kamuro fireworks unfurled across the sky, their soft golden trails created a serene and captivating spectacle that embodied the subtle elegance of Japanese culture.

>>>Below are photos highlighting the Japanese team’s performance with its seamless synchronization of music and fireworks.

Italy’s Martarello Group S.L.R. brought its acclaimed storytelling style to life with Echoes Becoming Future. Set to a soundtrack ranging from Lacrimosa and Vivaldi-inspired compositions to the popular Vietnamese song titled “See Tinh”, the display took spectators on an emotional journey that connected the richness of the past with the energy of the present.

>>>Multi-layered fireworks effects illuminate the skies above the Han River during Italy’s performance.

Beyond the spectacular fireworks displays, the event transformed the banks of the Han River into a vibrant open-air music festival. Performances by well-known artists added to the festive atmosphere, offering visitors a memorable evening of entertainment and cultural celebration.

By Pham Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong