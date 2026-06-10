Culture/art

HCMC promotes heritage, culinary culture across digital media platforms

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is launching a digital communications initiative to promote urban culture, heritage and cuisine on the afternoon of June 9.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Preservation Support Fund and TikTok Vietnam, held a meeting to launch the program.

Ms. Pham Minh Trang, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TikTok Vietnam, announced that the “Touching Heritage” program will be implemented in the wards of Saigon, Ben Thanh and Cho Lon.

The campaign will utilize short-form videos, livestreams, and interactive online activities to showcase local cultural assets and historical landmarks.

According to TikTok Vietnam, the platform currently has approximately 70 million monthly users in Vietnam, providing a valuable channel for introducing the city’s heritage, cultural values, and tourism attractions to both domestic and international audiences.

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International tourists shop for souvenirs at Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, said the city would actively support the program’s implementation while strengthening communication efforts across multiple platforms, combining traditional journalism with digital media and social networks.

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Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, delivers remarks at the meeting.

Promotional content will highlight the unique cultural heritage and culinary identity of each locality, helping to enhance public engagement and support local economic development.

The initiative is expected to enhance public engagement, increase awareness of local cultural assets, and contribute to economic development through tourism and cultural promotion.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

cultural heritage digital media TikTok Vietnam “Touching Heritage” culinary culture tourism promotion cultural preservation digital communications social media campaign

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