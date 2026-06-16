Vietnam Creative Advertising Awards 2026 launched to drive cultural industries

A national creative advertising award has kicked off in Hanoi, aiming to honor outstanding campaigns that leverage Vietnamese cultural identity to boost economic and soft power growth.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Vietnam Advertising Association, launched the Vietnam Creative Advertising Awards - Van Xuan Awards 2026 on the morning of June 16, under the theme "Culture Initiates Prosperity."

At the press conference about the award (Photo: Ha Phuong)

At the launching ceremony, Chairman Nguyen Truong Son of the Vietnam Advertising Association and co-head of the award organizing committee said that the Van Xuan Awards is an annual event organized to honor outstanding advertising campaigns that possess high practical application value and contribute to promoting the image of Vietnam's country and people.

According to Mr. Nguyen Truong Son, in the context where cultural industries are becoming a new growth driver for the economy, advertising is not only a brand communication tool but also a means to spread cultural values, national identity, and Vietnam's soft power. Many creative campaigns inspired by Vietnamese culture have contributed to bringing traditional values closer to the public, especially the younger generation.

The award is part of the Project to Build and Promote the National Brand for Vietnam's Creative Advertising for the 2020-2030 period, contributing to the implementation of the Strategy for the Development of Vietnam's cultural industries to 2030, with a vision to 2045. According to the orientation, cultural industries are expected to achieve an average growth rate of about 10 percent per year, contributing approximately 7 percent to the country's GDP by 2030.

After three seasons held from 2023 to 2025, the Van Xuan Awards has attracted more than 3,700 entries, gathering around 400 brands and over 200 creative experts. This year, the awards feature a total of 52 categories, including the Grand Prix for the most outstanding advertising campaign; 9 Van Xuan Classic awards for television, outdoor, and digital platform advertising categories; and 39 Van Xuan awards honoring exemplary campaigns, brands, producers, and individuals.

The submission period for entries runs from September 1 to October 20, 2026. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Ho Chi Minh City in December 2026, alongside a series of activities including seminars, exhibitions, professional exchanges, and introductions to advertising technology, contributing to spreading the creative spirit and promoting Vietnamese culture in the digital age.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan