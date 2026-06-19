Ao Dai Cultural Festival returns to HCMC for second edition

The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association opened the second Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Cultural Festival 2026 at HCMC Book Street under the theme "Saigon Ao Dai – The City's Cultural Language" on June 19.

Opening ceremony of the Second Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Cultural Festival

The two-day event, running from June 19 to 20, marks the launch of a strategic initiative to develop the HCMC Ao Dai Cultural Ecosystem for 2026–2030, bringing together culture, heritage, education, tourism, fashion, business, media, photography, and digital transformation.

The initiative aims to transform the ao dai from a traditional cultural symbol into a new driver of creativity and cultural industries, while supporting Vietnam's broader strategy for developing cultural industries in an era of international integration.

The "Saigon Ao Dai" photo exhibition

Key activities include the launch of the "1,000 Faces – 1,000 Saigon Ao Dai Stories" project, a free community cultural exhibition for residents and visitors; the "Saigon Ao Dai" photo exhibition; an appreciation program honoring ao dai wearers; and discussions on Saigon's ao dai culture and contemporary fashion practices.

During the festival, the association also unveiled two landmark documents: the Book Street 2026 Message on Saigon's ao dai-wearing culture and the Book Street 2026 Declaration on developing the city's ao dai cultural ecosystem. An alliance of organizations and partners supporting the ecosystem's development through 2030 was also officially launched.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, designer Anna Hanh Le, Acting Chairwoman of the HCMC Ao Dai Association, said the festival is not only a celebration of the ao dai's elegance but also a cultural forum encouraging deeper reflection on its role in modern society.

The ao dai embodies memory, identity, and national pride, while also serving as an important resource for the development of cultural industries. We hope that Ho Chi Minh City will become the foundation for a vibrant ao dai cultural ecosystem capable of generating strong influence both domestically and internationally, helping elevate the Vietnamese ao dai into a globally recognized cultural symbol. “Every ao dai tells a story. Every person who wears an ao dai is a cultural ambassador. And every community that cherishes the ao dai plays a vital role in preserving and promoting Vietnam's cultural heritage for future generations," emphasized designer Anna Hanh Le.

Designer Anna Hanh Le, Acting Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association, delivers remarks at the event.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Thuy Doan