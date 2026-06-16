“Youth Concert” expected to welcome over 20,000 spectators

On June 15, Tien Phong Newspaper held a press conference to announce the “Youth Concert," a special cultural and artistic event marking the success of the 13th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Union.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The concert is scheduled to take place at 8:00 p.m. on June 27 at the My Dinh F1 Racetrack in Hanoi, with an estimated attendance of more than 20,000 on-site spectators. The event will also be livestreamed across multiple digital platforms.

According to the organization board, the program is designed as a journey narrating the story of Vietnamese youth. Through a combination of music and performance arts, it recreates the spirit of dedication and contribution across generations of young people, while highlighting the image of youth as pioneers in innovation, international integration, and national development.

Singer Ha Myo

The concert brings together many popular and well-loved artists, including Dong Hung, Vo Ha Tram, Double2T, Quang Hung MasterD, Hoa Minzy, Ha Myo, and several other emerging young performers.

Notably, the participation of artists who have been honored as Outstanding and Promising Young Vietnamese Faces further underscores the program’s message of celebrating young individuals who are bold in pursuing their passions, fostering creativity, and spreading positive values within the community.

The organizer stated that tickets are being distributed free of charge to broaden access for the general public, thereby promoting a spirit of meaningful living, dedication, and the aspiration of Vietnamese youth to strive for greater achievements.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh