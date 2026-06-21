Culture/art

SGGP Newspaper's photo contest highlights vibrant Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

The “Rang Ro Ten Vang” (Radiant Golden Name) photo contest, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, continues to draw both professional and amateur photographers, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh being renamed Ho Chi Minh City.

From towering landmarks and winding rivers to everyday city life, the contest vividly portrays Ho Chi Minh City as dynamic, creative and full of compassion.

Each photograph not only reflects the beauty of today’s city named after Uncle Ho, but also conveys its aspirations for growth, innovation, and enduring vitality as a pioneering metropolis on its development journey.

Photos with featured themes include “Cong nghiep thanh pho hien dai” (Modern industrial city), “Phu My mot goc nhin” (A view of Phu My), “Dau can thanh nien co” (Where youth are needed, youth are), “Ra khoi” (Setting sail), “Deo Nuoc Ngot - Cung duong du lich” (Nuoc Ngot Pass – A Scenic Route), “50 mua xuan rang ro thanh pho mang ten Bac” (50 Radiant Springs of the City Named After Uncle Ho), all offering diverse perspectives on the city’s transformation.

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Photo titles “Cong nghiep thanh pho hien dai” (Modern industrial city)
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Photo titles “Phu My mot goc nhin” (A view of Phu My)
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Photo titles “Ra khoi” (Setting sail)
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Photo titles “Deo Nuoc Ngot - Cung duong du lich” (Nuoc Ngot Pass – A Scenic Route)
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Photo titles “Dau can thanh nien co” (Where youth are needed, youth are)
psa-anh3-50-mua-xuan-3893-6864.jpg
Photo titles “50 mua xuan rang ro thanh pho mang ten Bac” (50 Radiant Springs of the City Named After Uncle Ho)

Organized by SGGP Newspaper, the contest accepts submissions until 4:00 p.m. on June 26, 2026. Each participant may register one entry name (linked to their identification card) and submit up to five single photographs to rangrotenvang@sggp.org.vn, along with complete personal details including full name, ID number, phone number, bank account, email, address and photo captions (up to 150 words each).

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The organizers encourage participants to share their perspectives and love for the city through their photographic works.

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By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper professional and amateur photographer “Rang Ro Ten Vang” (Radiant Golden Name) photography contest urban landscape city development

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