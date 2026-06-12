Ho Chi Minh City launches digital heritage program with TikTok

A special initiative kicked off June 11, bringing livestreams of Saigon, Ben Thanh, and Cho Lon wards to TikTok audiences, blending culture, cuisine, and architecture to promote the city’s tourism brand in the digital age.

On the afternoon of June 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Conservation Support Fund and TikTok Vietnam, officially launched the "Touching Heritage - Urban Memories" program.

Food vendors at Ben Thanh Market invite KOL (Key Opinion Leader) to promote local cuisine during a live-stream session at the market

This activity serves as the kickoff for a series of livestreams promoting the city's culture, heritage, and tourism on digital platforms. Throughout June and July 2026, the online journey will take viewers to three areas rich in historical significance such as Saigon Ward, Ben Thanh Ward, and Cho Lon Ward. These locations are not only home to iconic architectural landmarks but also preserve distinct culinary traditions, reflecting the intersection of deep historical roots and the rhythm of modern urban life.

Through the TikTok channel Di San Viet Nam (Vietnam Heritage), viewers will follow content creators and experts as they explore every corner of the city, uncovering local cultural narratives and the daily lives of Ho Chi Minh City residents.

This partnership opens up a new perspective on tourism development in the digital age. From the platform's perspective, Director Nguyen Lam Thanh of TikTok Vietnam stated that digital technology is the "key" to helping preserve and spread traditional values. Through creative content and engaging online interactions, heritage stories can easily reach the community, thereby inspiring cultural pride among the youth.

According to Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, the project serves as a bridge between the past and the present, blending tradition with technology. It also provides an opportunity to position Ho Chi Minh City as a dynamic and innovative destination while preserving its cultural and historical values.

The organizers hope this "multi-sensory experiential journey," covering everything from cuisine to architecture, will provide memorable experiences for travelers and contribute to elevating the Ho Chi Minh City tourism brand on the international map.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan